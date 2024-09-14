Calm but warm conditions are expected for Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

Calm and quiet conditions are expected this evening, but we wil still see the haze through tomorrow. Winds are currently coming out of the southwest, which is why we are seeing the smoke from California. Lows will be cool tonight in the 50s, but for the higher terrain, it will be cooler.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 84;

We have seen hazy conditions for the past couple of days due to the California wildfires near Los Angeles. These westerly winds are what is bringing in these conditions, but this should ease up going into Sunday. As for tonight, lows will dip into the lower 50s. Once we get into tomorrow, highs will be warm again in the mid-80s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 90;

We have seen warm conditions the past few days, and that will continue into the weekend. We will see a slight uptick in moisture on Sunday, but the weather models are still unsure about how much rain we will actually see. We will most likely stay dry in Pueblo, and we will see rain chances increase on Monday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 87;

We will have one more day of calm but hazy conditions before we will see some potential rain on Sunday. These showers will be more isolated and more likely for the mountains. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 50s and by the time we get into the afternoon hours tomorrow we should be in the mid-80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 75;

We will be dipping into the lower 40s, and by tomorrow afternoon we will be in the mid 70s. It will be a nice day tomorrow with no rain expected along with these pleasant temperatures. We will see an increase in rain chances starting on Sunday and will last into Monday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

Calm conditions will last through tomorrow along with lingering hazy conditions. No rain is expected for tomorrow. Lows will dip into the lower 50s, while highs will get up into the lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High:Upper 80s/Low 90s ;

Another warm day is expected for the plains tomorrow. Tonight, though, we will dip into the 50s. Once the sun rises we will be warming up quickly into the upper 80s/ lower 90s. We will see an uptick in moisture starting Sunday, but if anything forms it will be isolated and not everyone will see rain.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/52; High: 86/88;

Lows will be chilly again tonight, dipping into the lower 50s. Highs will get back up into the mid-to-upper 80s. We will still see some hazy conditions tomorrow, but no air quality alerts are in place.

Mountains forecast: Low: Upper 30s/Low 40s; High: Upper 70s/Low 80s;

The mountains are starting to get into the upper 30s overnight, but during the day we are still warming into the 70s and 80s. We will see some even cooler temperatures by the time we get to the end of next week. As for tomorrow, we will be calm and clear.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be calm, but hazy for most of us. Highs will be about 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. Once we get into Sunday, we will have an uptick in moisture, but if we see any rain it will be more isolated. Rain chances will increase on Monday, and more rain will be possible for the I-25 corridor.

Towards the middle of the week, we could see some gusty conditions. By the time we get to Friday, we have the potential for a big cool down. This could change as we get closer, but some models are showing highs in the 70s and even 60s for the higher terrain.

