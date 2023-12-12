Calm and cooler on Tuesday ahead of our next winter storm

Today’s Forecast:

Although much cooler than yesterday, we'll call today the "calm before the storm" as big changes are expected across the southern half of the state on Wednesday. On Tuesday, temperatures will be around 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs this afternoon only warming into the 30s and 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy today, with increasing clouds this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 39; Low: 24. Dry skies, but plenty of clouds on Tuesday for the Pikes Peak Region, with our high today only warming into the upper 30s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 23. A snow-free, but cooler Tuesday can be expected for the Steel City, with our high today only warming into the lower 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 28. With more clouds in our forecast today, our temperatures will be quite a bit cooler than yesterday, only topping out in the lower 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 19. A dry, but cooler Tuesday that will give way to an unsettled and colder day on Wednesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. A gray, gloomy and chilly day, with very little sunshine expected this afternoon over northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. We'll see more clouds than sun today across the eastern Plains, with cooler than average highs and a big change from what we saw back on Sunday and Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. After a couple of mild days, our weather today will turn chilly in advance of our next winter storm that will bring snow to our forecast on Wednesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s/20s. A cold and breezy day for the high country will give way to a few snow showers tonight, with heavier snow expected on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

With our next storm moving across Arizona and New Mexico on Wednesday, we can expect to see snow and rain across Southern Colorado, with the main impacts for areas south of Highway 50. In the Pikes Peak Region, a few snow showers will be possible Wednesday morning ahead of the main event Wednesday afternoon and evening. Snow showers will continue into Thursday morning before drier air settles in towards Thursday night. Snow totals in the Pikes Peak Region will range from 1-4", with higher amounts to our south.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the southeastern mountains and southern I-25 corridor. Snow amounts of 6-12" will be possible in the mountains, with as much as 3-8" for the lower elevations. This will be a tricky forecast for the eastern Plains as warmer air may bring more rain than snow, and there could be quite a bit of rain that falls thanks to a good supply of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

It will also be chilly during the storm, with highs on Wednesday and Thursday only warming into the 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures will recover starting on Friday, with 50s returning to the Plains by Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

