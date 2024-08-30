Calm and comfortable ahead of Labor Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

We are kicking off your Labor Day weekend with more seasonal temperatures and drier conditions. A slight chance for some showers near the San Luis Valley and the Wet Mountains. A high-pressure system to our south will help to keep us calm and clear for the next few days. Next chance of rain won't be until the middle of next week for most of us along I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 52.

We are starting off the day with calm and clear conditions. We will hold onto the sunshine throughout the day. It won't be as warm as we have been, but the next few days will gradually get warmer. Highs this weekend will top out in the mid 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 54.

We will gradually warm up and eventually top out in the lower 80s today. Calm and clear conditions are expected for the next few days, which will be perfect for the last weekend of the Colorado State Fair. The next chance for rain won't be until the middle of next week.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 56.

Starting off on the cooler side, but we will warm up into the lower 80s for today. Calm and comfortable conditions for the start of Labor Day weekend. We will be consistent with these conditions throughout the weekend and into the earlier part of the work week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 45.

Cooler start to your weekend with the highs today topping out at 71 degrees. We will warm up a few degrees Saturday and Sunday. A few stray showers will be possible, but these will stay isolated.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80; Low: 47.

Calm and comfortable start to the weekend, and we will slowly warm up into the 80s. Lows will dip into the upper 40s. We will be consistent with these conditions until the middle of next week.

Plains forecast: High: Mid-to-lower 80s; Low: Low 50s.

Much cooler conditions compared to what we have seen the past couple of weeks. Labor Day weekend will be calm and comfortable with temperatures in the 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 78/78; Low: 52/51.

A few showers will be possible towards the San Luis Valley today, and some may make it over to I-25. These showers shouldn't be too impactful. Labor Day Weekend looks to be very comfortable with temps in the 80s. Lows will dip into the mid-to-lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: Mid-to-upper 70s; Low: Upper 40s.

A perfect weekend to visit the mountains with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We will stay pretty consistent with this pattern due to a high-pressure system staying in place. A few showers could be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Currently, we have a high-pressure system to our south which will help to keep us calm and clear. A few stray showers could be possible in the higher terrain and the mountains. These showers will stay pretty isolated and won't impact us all that much.

Once we make it to Labor Day, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, except for the mountains where we will see temps in the 70s. Our next chance for rain looks to be the middle of this upcoming week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.