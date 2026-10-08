Calm and Clear Conditions Will Continue as We Head Towards the End of the Week

Today’s Forecast:

Conditions will be very similar to the past few days with lows this morning in the 40s and 50s. We have another warm and above average day for our temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be breaking back into the 80s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 52.

Colorado Springs this morning will have temperatures in the lower 50s. This morning will be bright and sunny. A few more clouds will move in during the afternoon. Highs will be getting into the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 53.

Pueblo will have lows in the 50s this morning. Once the sun rises, these temperature skyrocket into the 80s by the afternoon. These sunny conditions will last throughout the day. Lows heading into Friday morning will be similar to today in the 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 53.

Canon City will wake up to temperatures in the lower 50s this morning. Temperatures are still warm and above average for this time of year. Afternoon highs will get into the lower 80s. A few more clouds are possible in the afternoon as well.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 43.

Woodland Park will have temperatures in the upper 40s this morning. Still expecting above average temperature today with sunny conditions. Winds will be coming out of the southeast between 5-10mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 47.

Monument will break into the 70s this afternoon and there will be plenty of sunshine during the day. Conditions will be calm and clear. Lows heading into Friday morning will get back into the 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

The eastern plains will have temperatures in the 50s this morning. Afternoon highs will soar into the 80s with a few areas getting closer to the 90 degree mark. Conditions will be calm and clear throughout the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 79/82; Low: 51/49.

The southern portion of I-25 will be in the 40s and 50s this morning. Coolest temperatures will be located in the higher elevations. Afternoon highs will still be warm getting into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunny conditions will prevail throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

The mountains will have a small disturbance today and will create a couple of isolated showers and storms. This will stay over the mountains. Highs will get into the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, we are still tracking warm and sunny conditions into the weekend. Changes arrive on Sunday with more clouds pushing into Colorado. Temperatures will take a bit of a tumble around Tuesday. The timing and track of this system is still subject to change.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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