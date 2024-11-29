Calm and clear conditions for Black Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a cold front moved through yesterday, winds are coming directly out of the north. This will help to keep us below average for tonight and into tomorrow. No precipitation is expected and we should be bright and sunny for Black Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 45;

Temperatures will get down into the teens tonight and bounce back into the mid 40s for Black Friday. A cold front will push through and will help to keep the temperatures steady in the 40s throughout the weekend

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 49;

Pueblo will have lows in the teens tonight and early on in the morning. Layers will be needed if you are headed out early tomorrow!

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 52;

Canon City will see lows in the 20s tonight, but we should warm throughout the day and have highs in the lower 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 40;

Woodland Park will be the coldest of the bunch with temperatures in the low teens tonight. Wind chill values will be in the single digits. Make sure to bundle up tomorrow!

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 44;

Tri-Lakes will get down into the teens tonight and highs tomorrow will be in the mid 40s. Bright and sunny conditions will stick with us for the next few days as a high pressure system continues to push east.

Plains forecast: Low: Teens and lower 20s; High: Mid 40s;

The plains will have a cold night ahead of them with temperatures in the teens and lower 20s. Highs tomorrow will get into the mid 40s and sunny conditions

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/19; High: 49/52;

Lows tonight will be in the teens, and the wind chill temperatures will feel colder. The sun will be out and about tomorrow which is good news for Black Friday shopping

Mountains forecast: Low: Single digits; High: 30s;

The mountains will be in the single digits tonight, and if you are heading out early make sure to grab that jacket because temperatures will only get into the 30s for tomorrow.

Extended outlook forecast:

Below-average temperatures will continue through the weekend with most of us seeing 40s and 50s. The sun with a few clouds here and there will last for the next couple of days. Mornings will still be chilly so layers will be needed if you are heading out early. Going into next week, an upper-level ridge will continue to move east and bring us some more seasonal temperatures.

