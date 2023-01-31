Brutally cold morning temperatures with a slight afternoon warm-up

Today’s Forecast:

Clear skies and the edge of an arctic airmass was the perfect recipe for dangerously cold temperatures Tuesday morning.

Sunshine will return today with the jetstream slowly pushing east. Arctic air will slowly follow the jet steam across the upper midwest, but not until the afternoon.

It won't really be warm outside, but temperatures in the plains should do a better job of warming to 20 degrees.

Current Morning Temperatures:



Overnight, it'll still be very cold with single digits across the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 24; Low: 7. Mostly sunny and cold with light winds and dry skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 22; Low: 2. Extreme cold in the morning with sunny skies and dry daytime conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 27; Low: 9. Mostly sunny and very cold with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 29; Low: 10. Sunny and cold with dry skies and light winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Mostly sunny and very cold with dry skies and light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Sunny and very cold with light winds and dry skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Breezy, cold, and dry with sunny skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s & 30s; Low: 10s. Warmer and sunny with light winds and a mix of 20 and 30 degree high temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

A ridge of high pressure will bring better warmth to the region with 40s across the plains on Wednesday and Thursday.

The warmest air of the week arrives on Friday with widespread 50s in the plains and 40s across the mountains. We should stay pretty warm through the weekend with highs generally in the 40s and 50s.

The next best chance for snow comes with a dip in the jetstream Monday afternoon and evening.

____

