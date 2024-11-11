Bright and sunny conditions will start us off for the work week

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures tonight will be just below or right at freezing for most of us. This will freeze some of the snow melt and could create some slick spots in the morning. Tomorrow, we will get some more sunshine which will continue to melt any snow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 58;

Temperatures tonight will be below freezing and this will create some slick spots where the snow has already melted. We should get up into the 50s with plenty of sunshine for tomorrow. This will continue to melt any snow in the grasses and back roads.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 59;

Pueblo is expected to get into the mid 20s tonight which will create some icy spots on roadways and parking lots. Be careful getting into your car in the morning because black ice can sometimes be hard to spot. We will get up into the upper 50s, which should continue to melt any snow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 58;

Canon City will just barely get below freezing with the low being 31 degrees. Temperatures will be similar to Pueblo in terms of highs for tomorrow. Any snow that is still left (a lot) will continue t melt over the next few days. Just be cautious of any black ice that may form overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 50;

Woodland Park is expected to get into the mid 20s with a high of 50 degrees for tomorrow. Be mindful of any slick spots in parking lots. We will have bright and sunny conditions throughout the day which will help to warm us up.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 54;

The Tr-Lakes area will get right at that freezing mark for tonight. The sun will be out and about for tomorrow which will continue to help melt any snow.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

The eastern plains could see some patchy fog in the morning. Lows tonight will get down into the 20s across the plains. Highs will range from the lower 50s further north and upper 50s closer to Lamar and La Junta.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/29; High: 55;

Temperatures tonight will get into the upper 20s/lower 30s. We could see some slick spots in parking lots by the morning. This will be short lived because we will eventually get into the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 40s;

The mountains will get down into the teens tonight and 40s are expected for tomorrow. The Continental Divide is looking at some more snow in the forecast going into Tuesday. This won't make it too far east and will stay over in that area.

Extended outlook forecast:

This upcoming week looks to give us a little break from some hectic weather conditions. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s throughout the week. A trough will move through on Monday evening and could bring some breezy conditions overnight and for the next few days. We aren't expected those snow showers to make it too far east, so we have left those chances out of the forecast.

