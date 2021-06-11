Brief heat relief today before bigger heat returns next week

Today’s Forecast:

This is going to be the best day in the weather department for quite a while. We'll see highs today reach the 80s across the plains with 70s in the mountains. It'll be windy to breezy today with clear and calm conditions tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 80; Low: 53. Sunny, comfortable, and windy at times with dry skies.

PUEBLO: High: 86; Low: 53. Sunny and hot with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 82; Low: 55. Breezy, warm, and sunny through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 73; Low: 47. Sunny, great temperatures and breezy.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and mild with windy to breezy afternoon conditions.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and sunny with breezy afternoon conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy, warm, and sunny with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny, cooler, and still breezy in the high country with dry skies and great afternoon hiking conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be warmer and hot under the sunshine, but still cooler than most of next week. Highs on Sunday will push back into the 90s from Springs to Pueblo, and we only get hotter from there with highs peaking next Wednesday in the upper 90s and lower triple digits.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter