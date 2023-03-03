Breezy with near-average temperatures

Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado will be a little warmer than Thursday, but still windy through the afternoon.

We'll see sporadic gusts across the plains in the 20 mph range with a little stronger wind expected down the foothills of the mountains.

Dry skies are expected across most of the region today, but light rain or snow showers are possible along northern El Paso County and up north through Denver early this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 23. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with windy and mild daytime conditions. We could see isolated rain showers in the afternoon with a small chance for flurries north along the Palmer Divide or west over the Front Range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 20. Partly sunny with mild daytime temperatures. There's a small chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle in the afternoon, but most of the day is just dry and windy.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 24. Mostly cloudy and mild with windy daytime conditions. There is a small chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle in the afternoon but moisture chances are best over the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 15. Mostly cloudy and chilly with windy daytime conditions. A daytime shower or early evening flurry is possible today but there will be no travel impact today or tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy, windy, and chilly with a chance for daytime showers or an early evening flurry with no commute impact to and from Denver.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Partly sunny and breezy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Shower chances are best generally north of Crowley and Kiowa Counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Windy and mild today with dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Light snow showers are expected today along and north of I-70 with just a little snow along the Front Range. Most of the mountains will be cold and windy.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be a little colder than today with a little more wind through the afternoon.

Sunday will be a lot warmer with really strong downslope winds. We could see gusts Sunday afternoon in the 50 to 70 mph range. Fire danger will be widespread through the plains, so no outdoor burning on Sunday.

Next week will be colder and windy with a chance for snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.