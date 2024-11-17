Breezy Monday followed by potential isolated snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

Calm conditions with a few passing clouds are expected. More clouds will move in throughout the night from an incoming storm system. This will bring some rain to the very southeastern part of the state, and most of us will just see an increase in cloud cover. Lows across the region will get down into the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 56;

Calm conditions will last throughout the night before they pick up on Monday. Lows in the morning will get into the mid 20s, so grab that jacket headed out the door. Temperatures will eventually reach the mid 50s and we will see a little more cloud cover enter the area throughout the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 59;

Overnight lows are expected to get into the lower 20s along with calm conditions. Highs will eventually reach the upper 50s so you could probably shed the jacket in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 58;

Canon City will get down into the upper 20s for tonight and gradually warm up throughout the day. No rain is expected for this first storm system for tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 48;

Woodland Park will have a cold night ahead with temperatures getting into the teens. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than what we saw today. No rain or snow is expected with this first storm system tomorrow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 50;

Tri-Lakes area will see temperatures in the teens tonight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will eventually reach a high of 50 degrees. Some breezy conditions are expected for tomorrow and into the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: Upper 40s;

The Plains still have some snow on the ground which is leading to cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will get into the 20s, and by tomorrow afternoon we should be in the upper 40s across the southeast.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/30; High: 54/55;

Walsenburg and Trinidad will be around the same mark for overnight lows. Jackets will be needed in the morning, but we will eventually reach temperatures in the mid-50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: Upper 40s;

The mountains are looking at some more snow on the way which will be beneficial for the ski resorts. Lows tonight will get down into the 20s, and by tomorrow afternoon we will be back in the 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are tracking two storm systems that are set to impact southern Colorado. The first will arrive overnight tonight and bring some rain to the very southeastern part of the state. Most of us will just see an increase in cloud cover. As for the second round, temperatures will be cold enough to see some isolated snow showers, but this won't impact much of your day. Most of us will likely stay dry and for the ones who do see these isolated snow showers, we won't see much accumulation on the ground. We will see less than an inch for those who see snow.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.