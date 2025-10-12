Breezy conditions will pick up on Sunday afternoon across southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will steadily drop into the 40s and 50s overnight. Clouds will also continue to clear and make way for plenty of sunshine tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Breezy conditions will pick up in the afternoon while a cold front pushes south. There is still a small chance for a couple of sprinkles in the area. Most of the storm activity will stay isolated to the mountains. Main threats will be lightning, gusty winds, and a flash flooding potential.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 73;

Colorado Springs will start off clear with a few clouds moving in towards the early afternoon. By the late morning, breezy conditions will pick up across the area and gusts will be between 20-30 mph. Temperatures will stay steady and highs will be in the 70s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 81;

Pueblo will have morning lows in the lower 50s. This is warm for this time of year and the average overnight low is in the upper 30s. Temperatures in the afternoon will warm into the lower 80s. Breezy conditions will last throughout the day, and eventually calm down around dinner time.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 75;

Canon City will dip into the mid-50s overnight. This front won't affect our temperatures until Monday, so highs will still be in the mid-70s. Breezy conditions will last throughout the day and gusts will be between 20-30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 61;

Woodland Park will start off with plenty of sunshine and by the afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Rain chances increase in the afternoon, but these showers will be quick.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 67;

Monument will start the day with temperatures in the lower 50s. Sunshine and down sloping winds will help highs to reach the upper 60s. This is above average for this time of year. Rain chances will be around 20% in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

The eastern plains will stay dry going into Sunday and afternoon highs will be in the 80s across the area. As this cold front pushes through in the afternoon, wind gusts will begin to pick up. Gusts will be between 20 - 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/53; High: 75/78;

The southern I-25 corridor will have lows dip into the mid-to-lower 50s. Breezy and gusty conditions will pick up in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s;

The mountains have a flood watch in place until early Sunday morning. The best potential for flooding will be in the southwestern mountain ranges. On top of this there will be breezy conditions. Rain will last throughout the majority of the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, temperatures will take a tumble on Monday. Highs will dip into the 50s for the I-25 corridor. This is very short lived because temperatures just a day later will be back into the 70s. We are watching the end of the week when a trough moves through the area and temperatures are expected to cool again.

