Breezy conditions will be possible overnight and into Sunday

We will start off with calm conditions tonight, but once we get passed midnight you could hear a few trees rustling against your window tonight. If you want to catch a glimpse of the Geminid Meteor Shower, we will have more cloud cover moving in, and a full moon. These conditions aren't ideal, but you could still see some meteors streak across the sky. Gusty conditions will pick up overnight and someplace could see gusts upwards of 30 mph. We will continue with these conditions going into Sunday, but we will be warm and dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 53;

More cloud cloud cover still start to move in, but not until after midnight. Breezy conditions will start to pick up around 2AM. Some gusts could get up to 30 mph, and this will linger into Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 59;

Another cold night for Pueblo along with breezy conditions. More cloud cover and gusty winds will move in after midnight. We will likely continue with breezy conditions going into Sunday, but we will still be warm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 54;

Canon City will get down into the lower 30s tonight and some breezy conditions will be possible after midnight. Highs tomorrow will rebound back into the 50s, but those breezy conditions will still be possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 42;

Woodland Park will get down into the mid-20s tonight and gusty conditions will move in overnight. Highs won't be as warm for you guys, and you will only get into the lower 40s for highs tomorrow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 46;

The Tri-Lakes area will make it into the lower 30s for tonight, but breezy conditions will make it feel a few degrees cooler. Highs will rebound into the mid 40s for Sunday.

Plains forecast: Low: Mid 20s; High: Upper 50s/Lower 60s;

The Plains won't have as much cloud cover tonight which will allow them to cool down more than I-25. Lows are expected to get down into the mid-20s across the Plains. Highs will warm dramatically back into the upper 50s/lower 50s for tomorrow.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33; High: 54/59;

Lows tonight will dip into the lower 30s, and winds could reach up to 30 mph at times. We will continue with breezy conditions into Sunday due to the down sloping winds. Highs will be warm and above-average tomorrow, making it into the mid-to-upper 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: Mid 40s ;

Snow shower will be possible for the mountains tonight, specifically the central mountains. Lows will get into the teens for tonight, but by tomorrow we will be back in the mid-40s.

We are looking at the potential for snow showers for Tuesday evening after 11PM. There will be better chances for Woodland Park and Colorado Springs. There looks to be more of a rain/snow mix for Pueblo and Canon City.

