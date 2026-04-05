Breezy Conditions Pick up To Start off the Work Week in Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight, conditions will continue stay clear expect for a few clouds. Temperatures will be chilly tomorrow morning and a jacket will be needed. Lows will be in the 30s.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

The morning will be nice, but chilly. Throughout the day there will be some mid-to-upper level clouds and will increase during the day. Breezy conditions will pick up for the Pikes Peak Region during the afternoon. Strongest gusts look to be around 20mph. Highs will continue to cruise above average in the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 69;

The Springs overnight will be mostly clear and morning temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Clouds will increase during the day ahead of the incoming rain on Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will get back into the 60s. This is above average for this time of year. Winds will get breezy in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 75;

Pueblo will have morning temperatures close to that freezing mark, but once we get into the late morning hours temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds won't be as strong in Pueblo, and conditions are still expected to be nice. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 73;

Canon City will have morning temperatures in the upper-30s. By 10AM temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures will continue to climb during the afternoon and highs will reach the lower 70s. There will be more clouds in the afternoon along with some breezy conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 63;

Woodland Park will get below freezing and lows will hit the lower-30s. The morning will start off with mostly clear conditions, and by the evening there will be mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will reach the lower 60s. There will be some stronger winds towards the afternoon as well.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 65;

Monument will wake up to temperatures in the lower-30s. The start of the afternoon will have temperatures in the 60s. Highs though will get into the mid-60s. Breezy conditions will also pick up in the afternoon with gusts getting up to 20mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

The eastern plains will have overnight lows in the 30s. Conditions will stay mostly clear during the majority of the day. Highs will be in the 70s, and La Junta will get close to the 80s. Winds won't pick up until we get into the overnight hours of Tuesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/36; High: 69/72;

The southern I-25 corridor will wake up to temperatures in the 30s. Highs will eventually get into the upper-60s and lower-70s. There will be a small chance for some showers in the mountains, but not expecting anything to come to fruition in the lower elevations.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s & 30s; High: 60s;

The mountains will have a few scattered showers, but these will be pretty short-lived. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and as we go throughout the day more clouds will push into the area.

Extended outlook forecast:

This week looks active with two storm systems bringing the chance for some rain. Tuesday will be the start of the moisture increase. There is some energy in the atmosphere, so some thunder and lightning isn't out of the question.

There will be a small break on Wednesday with highs jumping back up for the region. Rain chances will return for a few areas on Thursday, but that coverage will increase around Friday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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