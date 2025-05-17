Breezy but warm start to the weekend in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We will start off the day with mostly clear conditions and little to no wind. Temperatures will gradually climb into the 70s and 80s for the lower elevations by the late afternoon. Closer to I-25 temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 43.

The Pikes Peak Region is starting the day off with bright and sunny skies. There is little to no wind, but winds will pick up later today. Highs will top out in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 46.

Pueblo is clear with no winds this morning and that will be the story for the rest of the morning. By the afternoon winds will pick up slightly and gusts could get up to 35mph at times. Highs will warm into the lower 80s and overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 44.

Canon City will have temperatures in the mid-70s for Saturday and some breezy conditions throughout the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s, and Sunday will be very similar to Saturday's conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 38.

Woodland Park will warm into the mid-60s by the late afternoon with a small chance for isolated showers throughout the day. Sunday we will continue with isolated shower chances and temperatures will be in the lower-60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 39.

The Monument area is starting this morning off with temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs will be in the upper-60s. Winds will be breezy at times between 10-20mph with a few isolated stronger gusts.

Plains forecast: High: 70s & 80s; Low: 40s & 50s.

The plains will have temperatures in the 70s towards the northern counties and 80s along the Arkansas River. A few isolated storms will be possible near La Junta and Springfield later on this afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 76; Low: 45.

The southern I-25 corridor will have a mixed bag of temperatures with lower 70s for the higher elevations and mid-70s for the lower elevations. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Mountain showers will be possible this afternoon closer to the Denver Front Range. Highs will get up into the 60s

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to the work week, temperatures will dip behind a cold front. This front will also bring a chance for some thunderstorms across southern Colorado. Any outdoor plans will likely get affected. Tuesday will start to dry off and precipitation chances remain low for the rest of the 7 day period.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

