Breezy and warmer today with scattered thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Warm and breezy conditions are expected today with scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon!

Showers and t-storms will start over the mountains today around lunchtime and they'll move east from I-25 through the plains in the afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in Bent, Prowers, Baca, and eastern Las Animas counties today.

A big concern today will be lightning sparking a grass fire. We could see thunderstorms or even dry lightning ignite grass that hasn't seen more than 0.01" of rain in many places since the start of April.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 43. Mostly cloudy and breezy today with scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. Storms won't be severe today but lightning-induced grassfires are a big concern through the daytime..

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 40. Mostly cloudy, warm, and breezy today with a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms should not be severe in Pueblo county, but a lightning-induced grass fire remains a possibility through the daytime.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 45. Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered daytime thunderstorms. We're not expecting severe weather but we'll be watching for lightning to cause a grass fire in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 37. Cloudy and cool today with windy daytime conditions. We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon but severe weather is not expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Cloudy and cool today with breezy afternoon conditions. We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon but severe weather is not expected.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Warm and cloudy today with breezy daytime conditions. Strong to severe storms will be possible in eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties today with damaging wind as our main threat. Lightning caused grass-fire danger is high today, so if you see smoke, call it in immediately.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and cloudy with windy daytime conditions. We'll see scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon but severe weather is not expected.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Breezy and cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms from the morning through the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger returns on Thursday and Friday with warmer air and stronger winds.

Thursday will be the hotter of the two days with windy afternoon conditions and really low daytime humidity. Friday will see stronger winds with forecast gusts likely in the 30 to 60 mph range depending on location and elevation.

We'll stay windy over the weekend but we'll cool back into the 60s and 70s.

____

