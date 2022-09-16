Breezy and warm with an isolated storm in the Pikes Peak Region

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at a really nice day today with breezy, warm, and mostly dry daytime conditions.

Very sparse and isolated storms are possible in the Pikes Peak Region, mainly in northern Teller and northern El Paso Counties. Even if we do see rain, it might be more wind than actual rain hitting the ground.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 51. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with breezy afternoon conditions. Isolated storms are possible on the north and west sides of town, mainly up around Monument and Black Forest or out near the Air Force Academy.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 53. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry today with hot and breezy afternoon conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 54. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with hot and breezy daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 44. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated storm or two in the late afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated storms in the afternoon or early evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds and hot daytime conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy and breezy through the afternoon with warm daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Isolated storms near the Front Range with most of the mountains dry and breezy through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend will be warm and breezy, with most of the windy and heat expected on Sunday and Monday.

Spotty fire danger will be possible from Sunday to Monday, as the air dries out and the winds get a little stronger.

A larger system over the northwest next week will bring cooler and wet weather to Colorado when it runs into the NW corner of the state Wednesday and Thursday.

