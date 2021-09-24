Breezy and warm heading into a weekend of fun festivals!

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front overnight will keep today about 3 to 5 degrees cooler than yesterday with lots of sunshine and light winds.

We have a big weekend in southern Colorado with Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs and the Pueblo Chile & Frijole festivals starting today!

The Canon City Harvest Festival begins tomorrow with hotter and drier air expected across the region through Sunday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 47. Sunny and a little cooler today with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 84; Low: 46. Hot under the sunshine but still cooler than yesterday with light winds through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 47. Warm and a little breezy at times with dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 68; Low: 41. Beautiful daytime temperatures with light winds and lingering light wildfire smoke.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Nice temperatures with light winds and sunny skies through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. A little hot in the daytime sunshine but with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70/80s; Low: 40s. Breezy at times and dry with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Sunny and slightly hazy through the mountains with very comfortable daytime highs and chilly overnight lows.

Extended Outlook:

Hot and dry weather will take over this weekend with highs in the 80s through the plains Saturday and a mix of 80s and 90s on Sunday. While the winds shouldn't be too bad over the weekend, very dry air and dry grass will keep fire danger elevated through Monday.

Next week will get cooler each day with 80s and 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are disorganized but generally look best by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

