Breezy and mild today with dangerous wind gusts Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

Scattered rain and snow showers were falling across the mountains and plains overnight and will continue to move northeast across the plains through the morning.

Heavy snow in the Wet Mountain Valley and down around the Sangre De Cristos yesterday and last night mean a few people will see slow and dangerous commutes through the morning.

Most of the region today will be breezy and dry with highs back into the 60s across the plains and 50s across the mountains.

We'll be breezy today with gusts in the 20 mph range, but the winds will get much worse tomorrow with gusts over 40 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 41. Mostly cloudy through the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. While an isolated shower is possible in the morning most of the day will be dry and breezy with gusts in the 20 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 40. Cloudy in the morning and sunny through the afternoon with isolated showers possible before lunchtime. We'll stay breezy through the day with highs in the 60s.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 47. Cloudy with isolated showers this morning followed by breezy and dry conditions through the afternoon. The winds will start to ramp up late tonight with gusts over 30 mph by Tuesday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 36. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with breezy and mild daytime conditions. We'll see strong winds move in this evening with overnight gusts in the 40 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with mild and breezy afternoon conditions. The winds will start to kick up late tonight with gusts in the 30 mph range by tomorrow morning.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cloudy with scattered showers spreading across the plains this morning and moving into Kansas by the lunch hour. We'll be dry and windy in the afternoon with temperatures in the 60s across most of the region.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Early morning rain and snow showers with challenging commutes for areas that saw heavy snow on Sunday, such as Westcliffe, Cuchara, and La Veta Pass. We'll be dry and windy in the afternoon with stronger wind gusts in the 40 mph range by early Tuesday morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snowy commutes in and around the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains, and Wet Mountain Valley this morning due to heavy snow from Sunday and Sunday night. We'll be windy and dry in the afternoon with gusts in the 40 mph range overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be a weather alert day for Colorado with very strong daytime and overnight wind gusts. We'll see cold air dig into Colorado through the end of the day with widespread gusts in the plains between 30 to 50 mph.

We'll stay very windy on Wednesday, especially in the morning, with elevated fire concerns through the end of the week. We'll stay windy to breezy through Friday afternoon with much warmer air coming through the weekend.

