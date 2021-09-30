Breezy and COLD out there today with highs in the 50s and 60s!

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking very cold out there today with showers running through the plains early in the morning.

WE should be generally dry through the afternoon, but there is a small chance we could see isolated showers on and around the I-25 corridor.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 58; Low: 43. Cloudy and cold across the Pikes Peak region with a very small chance for isolated daytime showers.

PUEBLO: High: 63; Low: 45. Cool and cloudy with breezy afternoon conditions. We could see isolated daytime showers, but that chance remains very low.

CANON CITY: High: 59; Low: 51. Cloudy and cool with a small chance for daytime showers.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 48; Low: 38. Cloudy and chilly today with a small chance for daytime showers.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Cloudy, dry, and chilly today with a very slim chance for an isolated shower during the daytime.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Rain in the early morning with cloudy, chilly, and mostly dry skies in the afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible along and just east of I-25 in the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Early morning rain with dry skies through lunch and a chance for isolated daytime showers with a few rumbles of thunder.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Isolated daytime showers will be possible along the Sangre De Cristos and Wet mountains, but most of the rain today and tonight will be west into the San Juans and run north along the Continental Divide.

Extended Outlook:

Rain and thunderstorms will push in from the south on Friday from the morning through the afternoon with the heaviest rain expected along and south of Highway 50. We'll see areas of wrap around showers through Friday night and Saturday morning.

Sunday looks warmer and dry with dry weather lingering through the start of next week.

