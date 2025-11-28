Black Friday will have highs well above normal for this time of year

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, will be calm and quiet. Overnight temperatures will take a dip into the 20s yet again. There won't be too many clouds across the area. If you have an early start for Black Friday shopping, you will want the layers.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 59;

Colorado Springs will be chilly tonight with an overnight low of 28 degrees. 30s will last through the morning, but this will be short lived. By the afternoon, highs will have reached the upper 50s. Some upper level clouds will move in later in the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 62;

Overnight tonight, temperatures will get down into the 20s. Winds will remain calm along I-25 between 5 and 10mph. There will be a few upper level clouds towards the back half of the day. Mainly sunny skies for the area.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 61;

Canon City will also have a colder start to the day with lows dipping into the upper 20s. By the afternoon this will change quite dramatically. Highs will be in the 60s. Winds will remain light between 5 and 10mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 52;

Woodland Park will stick to the 30s overnight, but the morning will still be chilly. Winds will be calm between 5 and 10mph throughout the day. Highs will reach the lower 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 57;

Going into tomorrow morning, lows will be in the upper 20s. By the late morning hours temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Highs will reach the upper 50s later on in the day. Winds will remain calm.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s & 60s;

The Plains will see a mix of temperatures with lows in the 20s and highs a little more spread out. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be calm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/32; High: 60/63;

For the southern I-25 corridor, Walsenburg will have a morning low of 29 degrees. Trinidad will get down into the lower 30s. By the afternoon 60s will arrive. Winds will remain calm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

The mountains will have a few clouds in place with lows dipping into the 20s. There will still be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be in the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will drop dramatically. Highs will be reached overnight and continue to drop throughout the day. Saturday highs will be in the 30s and Sunday highs will be in the 20s. The best chance for snow will be on Sunday. The models are trending drier, especially for Saturday. Snow is still possible for Sunday, but with some strong downsloping winds this will limit snow totals.

