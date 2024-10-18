Big changes are on the way and could bring snow to the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

Gusty conditions continue to impact us into the evening with the highest winds in the plains. Some of us gusting to 50 mph, but towards the Pikes Peak region we are gusting to around 40 mph. We have seen some dust get kicked up which could limit visibility on the roads. This should start to die down once we get closer to sunset.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 67;

Gusty conditions will last into the evening, but will slowly die down. We will see the winds pick back up tomorrow as this storm system moves in. Highs tomorrow will start cooling down, and will continue that trend into the weekend. Lows will still be in the lower 40s, and aren't expected to change much.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 74;

Pueblo is also dealing with these gusty conditions around 30 mph. These will slowly die down into the overnight hours. Rain will start to move into the area tomorrow evening. Highs will also slowly cool over the next couple of days. The coolest day looks to be Saturday and then we will slowly warm up going into the following week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 69;

Canon City will get down into the mid 40s for tonight. As this storm system moves in, we could see some gusty conditions over the next few days. Don't be surprised if this kicks up some dust and limits some visibility. Highs will slowly cool over the next few days with the coolest day being Saturday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 58;

Woodland Park could see a wintry mix as this storm system moves through, but this wouldn't start until Friday evening. No accumulations are expected because the ground temperatures are still too warm. Expect some travel to be impacted, especially closer to the mountains. Lows tonight will get down into the mid 30s and highs tomorrow will continue to cool.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 62;

Lows tonight will be in the lower 40s for the Tri-Lakes area. Gusty conditions could last throughout this upcoming weekend with this storm system moving in. The coolest day looks to be on Saturday with highs in the 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 40s/ Lower 50s; High: Lower 70s;

The plains were hit the hardest today with those wind gusts. Lamar in particular saw wind gusts reach 50 mph. This could continue into tomorrow and the weekend as this storm system moves in. Highs will slowly cool into the 60s going into Saturday. The plains will also get some much needed rain across the area.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/44 ; High: 67/66;

Lows tonight will get down into the lower 40s. Huerfano county has a winter storm warning close to La Veta and the mountains. This is set to expire on Sunday at noon. Some of the higher peaks in the San Juans could get 1-3 feet of snow. No snow is expected for the lower terrain and it will be more rain showers.

Mountains forecast: Low: Mid 30s; High: Lower 60s;

The mountains look to get their first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Right now snow totals are expected for the higher peaks and they could see 1-3 feet of snow. Winter Storm Warnings are in place until Sunday at noon for parts of the southern mountains. Telluride is the focus right now for the snowfall. Closer to home, Pikes Peak could see a wintry mix but no watches or warnings are in place.

Extended outlook forecast:

This storm system is looking to shake things up for us this weekend. As this system moves in its creating some gusty conditions and this could last throughout the weekend. Widespread rain is expected for Saturday, which is much needed for the drought conditions. Let's break down this forecast:

Heavy rain will come in several waves throughout Saturday and there could be some thunderstorms mixed in here. Rainfall amounts look to be about 2-3 inches over the far southeast plains by Sunday.

For the higher terrain, specifically the San Juans, heavy snowfall is expected. The snow level right now looks to be at 9,000 feet. Snow totals could get up to a few feet at the maximum. We could see several inches in the upper Rio Grande Valley around the Creede area. If you do plan on traveling to the mountains this weekend, use caution because travel may be difficult at times. The passes, including Wolf Creek Pass, could get slippery at times. It's always better to use caution and slow down!

