Better rain & storm chances today with more areas of smoke and haze

Smoke and haze will be present in El Paso county and north to Castle Rock/Denver today, but cleaner air from thunderstorms out west will move in later today.

A few scattered showers and storms are pushing down a lot of wind and not much rain early Thursday morning, and more storms will arrive later today. Storms should be non-severe from the mountains to the plains today, but very strong winds and locally heavy downpours will be possible. A cold front tonight could bring strong to severe storms across the plains, especially north of Kiowa county.

We'll be hot again today with 80s and 90s across the plains, but no heat records are expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 85; Low: 56. Smoky and hazy skies to start the day but cleaner air from thunderstorms is expected in the afternoon. Storms will be very spotty and scattered in nature with strong winds as the main storm threat. Stronger if not close to severe storms are possible this evening, especially in northeast El Paso County as a cold front moves in from the north.

PUEBLO: High: 95; Low: 59. Hot and windy today with a chance for isolated daytime and evening thunderstorms, but strong winds are more likely than rain today due to how dry the air is.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 61. Scattered to spotty thunderstorms are possible today and tonight with a lot of wind but not a lot of rain. We'll be hot and breezy during the day.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 78; Low: 50. Smoky and hazy skies until more rain and thunderstorms clean the air out a bit in the afternoon. Storms could have a few locally heavy downpours, but a lot of wind would be our main threat, and maybe some hail.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Hot today with gusty winds and some smoke until scattered and spotty storms move in this afternoon and evening. Storms should stay non-severe, but they could be strong with a lot of wind and some hail in the evening.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with a few scattered storms in the afternoon and overnight hours that will put down a lot of wind, but not a lot of rain. We'll see stronger and maybe severe storms this evening as a cold front blows through the plains, with our severe threat most likely north of Kiowa county.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and windy at times with spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storm chances are much better west of town in the mountains.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 50s. We'll see smoke clear out with scattered showers and storms from the morning but then again in the afternoon and evening. Storms could be strong today with lightning and a lot of wind, but severe weather is generally not expected at this time.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front tonight will allow for more moisture to flow into the state Friday morning. We'll see a better chance for strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, especially from the Pikes Peak Region north to Denver.

We will have daily storm chances from the weekend into early next week with Saturday as the wettest day in the forecast right now.

