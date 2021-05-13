Best weather of the week today with wet weather moving in over the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

We'll start with areas of fog and clouds east of the mountains this morning, but most of the day actually looks pretty nice!

Sunshine should punch through the clouds later in the morning, but clouds will build back in over the afternoon. Temperatures look great today with highs warming to the 70s in the plains.

Despite the overcast afternoon, we should stay dry across most of the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 70; Low: 45. Mostly cloudy with a few occasional breaks of sunshine and really nice high temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 76; Low: 45. More sunshine by midday with warm temperatures and light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 74; Low: 47. A mix of clouds and sunshine today with beautiful temperatures in the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 59; Low: 38. Sunnier start to the day and a cloudy finish with dry skies and crisp afternoon temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Foggy start with a mix of sun and clouds during the day and cool afternoon temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and sunny today with increased late-day cloud cover and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Breezy and times and dry with nice afternoon temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 40s. Increasing cloud cover through the afternoon with breezy and dry conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Rain chances pick up over the next few days with strong to severe storms in the forecast on Friday and Saturday. Friday's severe weather chance is pretty far east and includes Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties in the afternoon. Saturday's severe chance is more widespread through the plains but includes El Paso and Pueblo counties.

We'll see non-severe storms with heavier rain move back into the forecast from Sunday through Wednesday of next week. There will be some concern for scar flooding, but overall impacts from heavy rain will be on the low end.

