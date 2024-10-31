Below freezing temperatures to start of your Halloween, but we should warm up

Today’s Forecast:

We are off to a cold start this morning with some of us below freezing. Jackets and layers will be needed, but by the afternoon you should be able to shed those. Once we get to the trick-or-treating hours (around 5PM) we will be down into the lower 50s and it wil continue to get colder. Kids will need some layers underneath those costumes.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 31.

Colder temperatures are greeting us this morning, but we will gradually warm throughout the day. Once we get to the trick-or-treating timeframe, the Springs will be in the lower 50s. We will be cooling into the lower 40s by the time trick-or-treating wraps up.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 28.

Cold morning in Pueblo with temperatures in the mid 20s. We will eventually warm into the lower 60s. No rain is expected today. Temperatures will cool again overnight so layers will be needed if you are headed out tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 28.

Highs today for Canon City will be much warmer than what we saw yesterday. We will eventually get into the lower 60s and then cool back down into the upper 20s overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 23.

Woodland Park is starting the day off in the teens, but we will eventually reach a high around 50 degrees. Temperatures overnight again will dip into the lower 20s, so jackets will be needed for your Friday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50; Low: 31.

Monument picked up a little bit of snow overnight, and we are starting off with cooler temperatures. We will eventually reach a high around 50 degrees. Kids that are headed out tonight will need layers underneath their costumes.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 50s/Lower 60s; Low: Upper 20s/Lower 30s.

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the plains. We will eventually warm up into the upper 50s/lower 60s, so some layers could be shed throughout the day. We will be back down into the upper 20s/lower 30s for overnight temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 58/60; Low: 32/33.

We are starting the morning off right around that freezing mark. More sunshine will peak through the clouds throughout the day which will help to warm us up into the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: High: Lower 50s/Upper 40s; Low: 20s.

The mountains saw a fresh layer of snow and the amounts vary depending on where you look. Temperatures will dip back down into the 20s overnight. Snow in the higher peaks will likely start to stick.

Extended outlook forecast:

We are looking at our next potential snow maker Sunday evening and into Monday morning. Models right now are panning out to have an impactful storm especially around the early morning commute hours. Snow totals are still on the table and we are still monitoring the models to see how impactful this system will be.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.