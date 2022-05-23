Below-average temperatures this afternoon with more rain, thunderstorms, and snow late today and tonight

Today’s Forecast:

Mostly cloudy, cool, and gloomy skies will greet most of southern Colorado as we wake up this morning.

We'll see breaks of sunshine through the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms by the end of the day. There will be some snow tonight, but mainly over the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains.

Don't worry about covering the plants tonight, most of our region should be at or above freezing.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 38. Cloudy and chilly with rain and thunderstorms late today and tonight but no snow or freezing weather is expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 42. Partly cloudy and cool with rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and overnight. Severe weather is not expected.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 43. Cloudy with more rain and thunderstorms this afternoon followed by rain overnight through Tuesday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 31. Scattered showers and even snow will fall late today and tonight but if we see new accumulation through Tuesday morning, it'll be an inch or less.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Low clouds and patchy early morning fog but we'll stay dry until late today and tonight when more rain and thunderstorms move off the mountains.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Mild and dry until storms move east of I-25 late today with more rain to follow overnight through Tuesday morning. There could be an isolated strong to severe storm in Baca county today but most of our rain and storms will not be severe.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon with continued rain overnight through Tuesday morning. Snow is likely west of I-25 over the mountains but accumulations in areas like La Veta or Cuchara won't be too bad.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Rain and snow will move back into the Sangre De Cristos, Wet Mountains, and Wet Mountain Valley late today with heavy snow through the overnight hours. The snow will collect best over the Sangres and Wet Mountains at elevations over 8,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday, we'll see rain and drizzle across the I-25 corridor and planes with drying skies through the lunch hour. Mild temperatures with sunshine are expected on Wednesday with a continued warm-up into Friday.

We will see another chance for scattered thunderstorms next Sunday.

