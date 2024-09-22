Below average temperatures expected for Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Widespread showers will continue to make their way across Colorado tonight. Some heavier showers will be possible for the mountains, and we could also see some thunderstorm activity. The intensity and coverage of these showers will start to diminish once we get into the late afternoon on Sunday. Snow levels are currently around 9,000-10,000 feet, but with how heavy some of these showers are, that could be briefly lowered to 8,500 feet. 5-10" of snow accumulations will stay across the higher peaks. Winter weather advisories will go until noon on Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 56;

Rain has already moved into the area, and we will likely see these showers until the early morning hours. We could see more spotty showers in the morning, but by the afternoon we should start to clear out. Pikes Peak is under a winter weather advisory until noon on Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 60;

We will see widespread showers tonight, but by tomorrow morning they should be more spotty. Lows in the morning will be chilly. A jacket may be needed throughout the day because temperatures will only be in the lower 60s. We will be clearing out by the time we get to tomorrow afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 59;

Lows tonight will be on the chilly side. We will be getting down into the upper 40s. Spotty showers will be possible through tomorrow morning, but we should clear out by the afternoon. Highs will also be chilly tomorrow, only reaching 59 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 52;

Woodland Park will get down to freezing tonight, so it is possible they could see some snow tonight. This will be brief and most of this will be more of a wintry mix. These precip chances will linger into the early morning hours. Highs tomorrow will reach 52 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 55;

Showers continue to make their way across the area, and as we go into the overnight hours they should become more spotty. Lows tonight will reach the mid-30s, and we will keep this cold trend into tomorrow. Below-average temperatures are expected and highs tomorrow will be in the mid-50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s;

Widespread rain will be possible throughout the night. Lows tonight will be in the 40s across the plains. We will keep with this cooler trend into tomorrow. Highs are expected to be in the 50s. We should clear out by the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/41; High: 53/55;

Lows tonight will be chilly with temperatures reaching the lower 40s. We saw a wintry mix for the higher elevations in Huerfano county. Lows tonight for the lower elevations will be in the lower 40s. We will keep with this colder trend tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 50s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s & 40s; High: 50s;

Snow accumulations have been spotted near Monarch Pass. It's best to avoid the area with the slick roads. We will continue to see some snow showers for the higher peaks throughout the night. Winter weather advisories will be in place until Sunday at noon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once we get into Sunday night, lows will quickly drop again. They will likely be colder than what we are going to see tonight, but the rain will have already left the area. We have another chance of rain into Tuesday morning, but this will be more spotty. We are expected to dry out by the middle of the week and warm back up to those seasonal averages.

