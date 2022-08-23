Beautiful Tuesday with spotty mountain thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at a warm day with highs in the 80s across most of the plains.

Most of the region will be dry, but spotty storms are possible in parts of Teller and western Fremont Counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 55. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the afternoon with dry and warm conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 56. Sunny and a little hot with light winds and dry skies.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 59. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 49. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of an isolated daytime thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy and breezy with dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and sunny with dry skies through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy and sunny with dry daytime conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Spotty storms are possible over the mountains today with mild temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Really beautiful Summer weather will linger through Friday with most storms in or around the mountains.

Wednesday looks dry for all of the plains with only a few storms up in the mountains.

Scattered storms will return to the mountains and Pikes Peak Region on Thursday with really warm air along and east of I-25.

Friday, the start of the State Fair in Pueblo, will be hot with a chance for storms in the afternoon all along I-25.

Fewer storms are expected on Saturday in the mountains and Pikes Peak Region, with dry and hot skies through Monday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

