Beautiful today with critical fire danger returning Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

The best weather of the week takes place this afternoon!

Breezy and warm daytime temperatures are expected with highs in the 70s across the plains. Wind speeds should be low enough to limit fire danger across all areas except the San Luis Valley, where Red Flag Warnings are in place until 7 pm tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 40. Mostly sunny, breezy, and dry with gorgeous afternoon temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 37. Sunny, really warm, and breezy with dry afternoon conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 75; Low: 43. Sunny, warm, and breezy with nice daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 34. Sunny and windy with mild daytime temperatures.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and mild with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low:40s. Sunny and warm with low fire danger and light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Windy at times with dry skies and plenty of sunshine.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Gusty and dry across the mountains with high fire danger down in the San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger will become widespread on Tuesday with strong downslope winds and extremely high fire danger. Existing fires could easily flare up and spread tomorrow, and any new fires would ignite and spread quickly.

Strong winds remain in place through the rest of the week, meaning we'll see more strong fire danger across the plains. Cooler and wetter conditions are possible from Wednesday through Friday, but rain and snow chances look quite scattered.

____

