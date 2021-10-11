Beautiful today with a very active Tuesday on the way

Today’s Forecast:

The weather is going to be perfect today with comfortable fall weather expected through the afternoon and evening!

The winds will be breezy today, but generally not as strong as what we saw over the weekend. We'll see dry and sunny skies across the region with temperatures down around freezing in the mountains and valleys overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 67; Low: 38. Sunny, breezy, and beautiful with great temperatures during the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 72; Low: 38. Sunny with perfect daytime weather. Temperatures will be comfortable and the winds will be breezy.

CANON CITY: High: 68; Low: 43. Sunny, dry, and breezy today with nice weather through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 32. Breezy and cool today with sunny skies and dry afternoon conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Cool and breezy today with dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. We'll see an awesome day through the plains with breezy and warm daytime conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Windy at times with sunny skies and very comfortable daytime temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Breezy to windy over the mountains with dry skies and chilly afternoon temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

The weather is going to get a lot more active tomorrow with a mix of strong winds, fire danger, rain, and yes, snow!

Tuesday will see very strong winds from the mountains through the plains with 30 to 50 mph gusts expected along and east of I-25. We'll grab rain and snow over the mountains and valleys with a chance for late day thunderstorms in the far eastern plains. Snow will be possible in mountain towns like Woodland Park and La Veta Tuesday, but accumulations of more than a dusting on the grass are not expected.

We'll see the first widespread freeze Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.

A quick moving system could bring a mix of rain and snow Thursday night through early Friday morning. Snow could fall down to 6,000 feet by early Friday morning, but accumulations are unknown at this time.

