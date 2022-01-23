Beautiful Sunday with sunshine and warmer than average temps!

Today’s Forecast:

We're ending the weekend on a high note with highs in the 40s and 50s across the plains!

The sun will shine strong and the winds should generally stay pretty light across the region.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 51; Low: 25. Really nice today with sunny skies, dry daytime conditions, and generally light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 55; Low: 20. Mostly sunny and warm today with light winds and dry skies through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 50; Low: 27. Mild and sunny with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 43; Low: 19. Sunny and dry across Teller County with light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Chilly and dry today with sunny skies and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Really nice today with cool daytime temperatures, sunny skies, and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy and dry today with mild temperatures and sunny skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunny and chilly with light winds, dry skies, and light snow melt.

Extended Outlook:

Monday should be just about as nice as Sunday with very similar temperatures and mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

Increasing clouds are expected Monday night ahead of a snow storm Tuesday. Unfortunately for southern Colorado, our snow Tuesday is going to be quick moving with very little accumulation here at home. The biggest accumulations Tuesday will likely be in the Wet and Sangre De Cristo Mountains.

The rest of next week will be cool but dry.

____

