Beautiful Start to the Weekend Before Our Next Storm System Moves In

Today’s Forecast:

Another day of above average temperatures which is perfect for getting outside. Sunny skies will help to warm up up pretty dramatically throughout the morning. A high-pressure system off to our west is helping to clear those skies and give us these temperatures today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be around the same mark. More clouds will be in the area as our next system pushes through.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 30.

Warm and quiet will be the story for today. Our temperatures will warm pretty dramatically once the sun rises and by noon we will be in those upper 50s/lower 60s. Highs will top out in the lower 60s for today and we will continue with these temperatures into Saturday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 27.

Pueblo will have sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. It will be a quiet and dry day today. Our next system will move in late on Saturday and a few spotty showers will be possible on Sunday, but most of us will be staying dry.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 32.

Canon City will be warming dramatically once the sun rises. Highs are expected to top out in the mid-60s. Lows overnight will still be chilly dropping down to 32 degrees. Saturday will be around that same mark, just with a few more clouds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 28.

Woodland Park will also be warm today with temperatures warming into the mid-50s. Sunny skies will help to warm the area pretty dramatically, especially after the sun rises. Overnight lows going into Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 57; Low: 30.

The Monument area will get into the upper 50s for today. Sunny skies will be with us all day today. We will pick up some more cloud cover going into Saturday as this next system moves in.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

The plains will be clear and quiet today with temperatures topping out in the 60s. Any outdoor errands that you want to get done should get done within the next two days. Temperatures overnight into Saturday will drop into the 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60/62; Low: 30.

The southern I-25 corridor will be starting off with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. These temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Overnight lows into Saturday morning will be in the 30s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

The mountains will top out in the 50s today with plenty of sunshine.

Extended outlook forecast:

Beyond Saturday evening, we will have some more moisture move in and help to create some spotty showers in the area. Most of us will remain dry and these showers will be mainly south of Highway 50. There is a possibility of some stray showers making their way up I-25 and the plains.

Early next week, we are expecting this calm pattern to come to an end. There will be a little more moisture with this system. This storm looks to pack quite the punch. Snow will move in overnight Monday into Tuesday. Snow will likely last all day on Tuesday with strong wind gusts. There is still some uncertainty with this system so some things could still change.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

