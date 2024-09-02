Beautiful conditions for Labor Day

Today’s Forecast:

Another beautiful day is ahead of us with temperatures around seasonal average for this time of year. There are some red flag warnings just east of Denver, so if you are headed that way be sure to be careful while bar-b-queuing today. Clear conditions are expected for the next couple of days.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 53.

We will be warm and dry for today. Highs will be around seasonal average for this time of year in the lower 80s. A high-pressure system is helping to keep us calm and dry for the next few days. We will be off to a cooler start to the mornings, but once the sun rises we should eventually get into those 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 52.

Sunny and clear conditions are expected throughout the day today. Highs will eventually reach the upper 80s. We will have some cooler mornings ahead, so a light jacket won't be a bad idea. These calm and clear conditions should last until the middle of this week.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 56.

Off to a cooler start with temperatures in the mid 50s. Once the sun rises we will be steadily increasing throughout the day. We will be topping out at 85 degrees today. These conditions will last until at least Tuesday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 46.

Temperatures this morning will be starting in the lower 40s. We will eventually get up into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Rain chances will return tomorrow for the higher terrain and the mountains.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80; Low: 50.

We are starting off to a chilly start this morning with lows in the lower 50s. Once the sun rises we should warm up nicely. Highs will be in the lower 80s for today. We will hold off on rain chances until Wednesday this week, and a cold front will push through dropping highs on Thursday.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: Lower 50s.

The plains have been dry the past few days but that will change once we get into Wednesday afternoon. As for highs today, we will be warming up into the 80s. Lows tomorrow morning will be similar to today, so a jacket might be needed.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 83/81; Low: 53/52.

Off to a cooler start this morning with lows in the lower 50s. Once the sun rises though, we will quickly warm up. Conditions are looking good for today. We will be calm and clear throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: Upper 40s.

The mountains will be a little cooler than average this morning with some of us in the lower 40s. Some of us have even dropped into the upper 30s. We will be warming up for the next couple of days, and add on some rain chances.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high-pressure system is currently over the state which will help to keep these current conditions until at least Tuesday. Once we hit Wednesday, an upper level low will move east from the west coast and bring rain chances. As of right now, it does look to be pretty widespread across Southern Colorado.

These rain chances will last until Thursday, and then another high-pressure system will start to build again bringing back dry conditions.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.