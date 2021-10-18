Beautiful and sunny fall day with high fire danger along the New Mexico border

Today’s Forecast:

Most of southern Colorado is in for a really nice fall day with breezy and warm daytime conditions!

High fire danger exists along the southern border with strong winds and low humidity. No burning today and be sure to call in any smoke you see.

We'll be warmer than average today with most regions staying above freezing tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 75; Low: 42. Mostly sunny today and breezy with elevated fire danger and dry skies.

PUEBLO: High: 80; Low: 41. Dry and warm with sunny skies, breezy daytime conditions, and elevated fire danger.

CANON CITY: High: 77; Low: 45. Mostly sunny and breezy with elevated fire danger and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 65; Low: 35. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with comfortable daytime conditions and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Comfortable temperatures with sunny skies, dry conditions, and elevated fire danger.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny skies with breezy to windy conditions and high to elevated fire danger. South of Highway 50 we'll see high fire danger in the Red Flag Warnings.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. High Fire Danger along I-25 from Huerfano to Las Animas counties due to low humidity and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Windy to breezy across the mountains and valleys today with partly cloudy skies and dry daytime conditions. Overnight we'll see snow move across the western and central mountains with a few inches likely across the high country.

Extended Outlook:

Red Flag Warnings are going to be much more widespread on Tuesday with El Paso, Fremont, and Pueblo counties included in the high fire danger. We'll get a cold front ealry tomorrow that will push highs back nearly 10 degrees from what we see today.

Temperatures will likely be down near freezing Wednesday morning but the forecast will warm every day through the weekend. We should stay dry today through Sunday here in southern Colorado.

