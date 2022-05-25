Beautiful and clear for the Air Force Graduation and Thunderbird flyover

Today’s Forecast:

The weather for the Air Force Academy Graduation couldn't be more perfect with sunny skies, light winds, and dry skies through the afternoon.

We'll stay below normal for your daytime temperatures, and you'll probably want a jacket or a sweatshirt if you're viewing the thunderbirds later today.

Overnight temperatures will be chilly, but we won't fall below freezing unless you're up into the mountains or down in the valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 43. Mostly sunny, mild, and breezy through the daytime. We should have clear skies to view the thunderbirds as they fly over the Air Force Academy for the cadet graduation.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 42. Sunny and beautiful with light winds and dry daytime conditions.

Canon City forecast: High: 69; Low: 46. Mostly sunny and nice with light winds and really nice weather conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 35. Sunny and beautiful with chilly and dry daytime conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and cool with light winds and dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and gorgeous with dry skies and really nice daytime temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Sunny and breezy with dry skies and nice temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and chilly with melting snow and dry daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high pressure ridge in the jet stream will bring warm, dry, and windy weather to the forecast over the weekend and into the start of next week.

Thursday will be nice and sunny with breezy daytime conditions and high sin the 80s and 90s across the plains. Even warmer weather will take hold from Friday through Saturday with growing wind strength. We'll see the strongest winds at the start of next week with elevated to high fire danger primarily in the San Luis Valley.

____

