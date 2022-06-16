Back to the 90s today with increasing wildfire smoke from New Mexico and Arizona

Today’s Forecast:

Summer-like heat is coming back to the forecast today with increasing wildfire smoke through the daytime.

A heat ridge is going to send high temperatures into the 80s and 90s across the region with some of the hottest air across the highway 50 corridor and generally east of Pueblo county.

Wildfire smoke from Arizona and New Mexico will push back into Colorado from the afternoon through the overnight hours. We'll see more smoke through the weekend, although monsoon moisture over the mountains may help to knock some of the smoke out of the sky.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 60. Mostly sunny and hot today with a cooling breeze through the daytime.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 62. Sunny and very hot with a light breeze through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 94; Low: 64. Sunny and hot today with a cooling afternoon breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 53. Mostly sunny and breezy today with warm afternoon conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and hot with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

Plains forecast: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Sunny and very hot today with highs in the 90s and a light daytime breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and breezy with thicker wildfire smoke from the afternoon to the evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Increasing smoke over the mountains through the daytime with warm and windy daytime conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monsoon moisture moves into western Colorado on Friday, with only a few scattered storms here along the Front Range. We'll see better storm chances from Saturday through Monday along the eastern mountains in areas like El Paso, Huerfano, Fremont, and Las Animas County. Areas farther east from the mountains like Pueblo won't see very good storm chances over the weekend.

