Average temperatures under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Other than a few clouds in the Pikes Peak Region early in the morning, most of southern Colorado will start out sunny and beautiful! We'll see cloud cover increase by the end of the day, with very little rain expected in the afternoon.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 74; Low: 46. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with dry skies across the city. If we do see any rain it'll be up in the north and northeast part of the county east of Monument and out near Calhan or Simla.

PUEBLO: High: 80; Low: 49. Sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day with dry and hot afternoon conditions.

CANON CITY: High: 77; Low: 48. Increased afternoon clouds with breezy and dry daytime conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 64; Low: 40. Sunny in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with dry and breezy afternoon conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy daytime skies with dry conditions even though a stray storm could form east of Woodmoor late today after 5 pm. Most of the Tri-Lakes should stay dry other than a rogue end of day sprinkle.

PLAINS: High: 70/80s; Low: 50s. Sunny skies and breezy with hot afternoon conditions. We'll stay dry in the plains, but if we do see any storms they will likely form south of Highway 50 in southern Las Animas county.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny in the morning with increasing clouds by the end of the day. We could see isolated storms in the mountains west of Walsenburg with a stray storm or two east of Trinidad early this evening.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Isolated storms are possible in the southern Sangres but most of the region will see dry skies with increased afternoon cloud cover.

Extended Outlook:

Isolated storms over the mountains are possible Friday but most of I-25 and the plains will stay dry. Scattered stronger storms will form on Saturday in the afternoon with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail as the main threats.

Wetter weather returns from Sunday through Monday of next week with overcast skies, cool temperatures, and heavy rain. Saturday will be the best day to be outside before the storms come in the afternoon.

