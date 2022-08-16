Areas of heavy rain with flooding potential south of Highway 50

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at another active weather day with the worst storms expected along and south of the Highway 50 corridor.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible across the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon, but the heaviest rain will be in the southern mountains, valleys, and plains south of Highway 50.

Severe threats today include one-inch hail (quarter-sized), 55 mph gusts, and flash flooding. Flooding concerns are highest near the Spring, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars, as well as areas that saw heavy rain on Monday.

Storm chances up in the Pikes Peak Region are the most uncertain today, as cloud cover and cool air may be misleading weather forecast models and keep us drier than the computers are predicting.

Heavy rain will last into the overnight hours with some of the wettest conditions generally staying along or south of Highway 50 past midnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 54. Tricky forecast in Colorado Springs as cool air and cloud cover will work to keep the city dry, despite a lot of models saying we could see scattered storms in the afternoon. If we do see storms, we could see pockets of locally heavy rain and lightning. Localized urban flooding would be possible in areas that saw heavy rain on Monday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 60. Warm and cloudy with a chance for spotty storms in the afternoon with more rain through the overnight hours. Rain could be heavy enough through the early evening for localized flash flooding, especially in low lying spots across Pueblo and Pueblo West.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 61. Fremont County is under a Flash Flood Watch today, but the main areas of concern are the mountains and burn scars. The Wet Mountains could see heavy rain, and we're concerned about flooding near the Hayden Pass and Junkins burn scars.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 47. Cool and cloud with isolated and scattered storms through the afternoon and early evening. Lightning and small pockets of heavy rain are the main concerns today and tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 50s. Cloudy and cool weather is expected across the Tri-Lakes region today with a chance for scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and early evening. If cool air does not keep us dry, storms could be locally heavy with lightning.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Strong storms are expected today and tonight with a mix of flooding and severe weather. Storms will be scattered in the afternoon, but more widespread rain will occur tonight. Severe chances are best in Las Animas and Baca Counties during the afternoon, with heavy rain and isolated flooding concerns in the evening. A few strong storms will be possible in Otero and Bent counties this evening, with heavy rain and hail as the main threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Storms will develop across most of the mountains this afternoon in our region, but the heaviest rain will be over the Sangres, Wet Mountains, and portions of the Front Range. Flooding concerns are highest across the Spring, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars, along with any areas that saw heavy rain Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

More isolated showers and storms will fall tomorrow, but most of the activity is expected in the southern mountains, valleys, and southern I-25 corridor. There could be flooding concerns in the burn scars and other areas that see heavy rain this afternoon.

Warmer and drier skies are expected Thursday afternoon with highs in the 80s and low 90s.

Monsoon driven thunderstorms will return this weekend to the I-25 corridor and plains, with Sunday as the driest day of the weekend.

