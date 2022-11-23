Areas of fire danger today followed by snow showers tonight and tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

After a few nice and warm days, the forecast gets active with fire danger today and light snow tomorrow.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect today through Fremont and Pueblo Counties, as well as I-25 from Walsenburg to Trinidad. It'll be just windy enough today to elevate grass fire danger in the red flag warnings.

A weak cold front moves the winds out of the north in the mid-afternoon, but a stronger front in the evening quickly drops temperatures. Snow will fall over the southern mountains and valleys tonight with more light accumulation along the Raton Mesa after midnight.

Snow showers on Thursday will collect primarily over the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. Mostly sunny to overcast by the end of the day with strong late day winds out of the north. We'll be dry today and actually pretty warm through the afternoon. Late day and evening wind gusts will be in the 20 to 40 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 30. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with gusty afternoon winds and high daytime fire danger. A strong cold front will move through late this evening with northerly wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with gusty afternoon winds and high daytime fire danger.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. Sunny to cloudy today with gusty winds and chilly late day temperatures. We could see overnight flurries but most of our accumulating snow will take place Thursday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny to overcast today with strong late day and early evening wind gusts. Gusts will be in the 20 to 40 mph range out of the north. We will be dry today and tonight, but early Thursday morning snow will develop and start to accumulate.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with warm and windy daytime conditions. Strong winds gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range will blow in from the north tonight with dry skies. Snow showers are possible after midnight generally south near the New Mexico border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with dry and windy daytime conditions. Red Flag Warning are in effect from lunch through the end of the day. Snow showers will fall after midnight along the Raton Mesa with more accumulation through Thursday.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with daytime snow showers along and north of the I-70 corridor. Locally, we'll see snow showers over the Sangre De Cristos and San Luis Valley tonight through early tomorrow morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

As mentioned above, snow accumulation is expected Thursday along the Palmer Divide and Raton Mesa. While it may snow through Colorado Springs, we just really won't accumulate snow for areas south of Briargate. Monument, Black Forest, and Palmer Lake will all be in the 1 to 3 inch range for snow with similar totals out near Woodland Park. Pueblo could see flurries, but no accumulation. Trinidad will be in the 1 to 3 inch range with a couple more inches south through Raton Pass.

Friday is going to be really cold in the morning, but warmer through the afternoon. We'll see sunny skies on Saturday with a cold front leaving us windy and chilly on Sunday.

The next chance for snow is Tuesday is next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.