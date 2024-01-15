Arctic Air Tightens its Grip on Southern Colorado, With Another Shot of Canadian Air Ready for Monday Afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

** WIND CHILL WARNING ** remains in effect through Tuesday morning from I-25 East through the Plains

Partly cloudy with isolated light snow flurries/showers. Lows will bottom out in the negative single digits with wind chills in the negative teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -2; High: 8;

Pueblo forecast: Low: -7; High: 6;

Canon City forecast: Low: 15; High: 13;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 2; High: 13;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -0s; High: 0s;

Plains forecast: Low: -0s; High: 0s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s; High: 10s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 30s;

Extended outlook forecast:

We're about halfway through this arctic outbreak, with one more shot of cold air poised to run down the front range of the Rockies. Monday will start with sunshine, but by the afternoon, winds will pick up and light, dry snow showers will spread throughout the Pikes Peak Region. Accumulations will be light, if anything. In fact, nearly everyone in Southeast Colorado will likely see some light snow flurries at some point or another, but this is because the air is so cold it's essentially ringing out what moisture is left in the atmosphere. The bigger story will be the wind chills. As winds pick up from 10-15 mph, out wind chills will plummet into the negative teens.

If you're not a fan of the cold weather, not to worry. After a cold start to Tuesday morning, downsloping winds will quickly pick up and push this arctic airmass out of the picture. Highs will rise into the upper 20s on Tuesday with near 50 degree readings on Wednesday. What's the expression - if you don't like the weather, wait a day? Well...maybe two...

____

