Today's Forecast: A quick-moving storm system will bring big changes across Southern Colorado today. After a mild morning with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the lower elevations, a strong cold front will drop south through the Palmer Divide around noon and sweep across the plains this afternoon. Winds will shift out of the north behind the front with gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph, creating hazardous crosswinds and areas of blowing dust.

Snow will fall heavily in the central mountains with 4 to 8 inches expected north of Cottonwood Pass under a Winter Weather Advisory. Meanwhile, a band of rain changing to snow will move over the Palmer Divide this afternoon, bringing up to 2 inches of snow, reduced visibility, and a quick temperature drop that could cause slick roads during the afternoon commute.

Tonight's Forecast: Snow showers along the Palmer Divide and southern mountains will wrap up by midnight as the storm system pushes east into the plains. Gusty north winds will gradually ease overnight, though breezy conditions will linger across the eastern plains. Skies will clear out toward Sunday morning, allowing overnight lows to drop into the teens and low 20s across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 19; High: 59;Expect a mild morning with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s before a strong cold front pushes through early this afternoon. Gusty north winds over 50 mph and a brief band of rain changing to snow will move across the city and Palmer Divide, creating slick spots and low visibility before clearing tonight with lows in the upper teens.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 64;Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s early today before the cold front races south through the Steel City this afternoon. Expect a sharp wind shift out of the north with gusts near 60 mph, areas of blowing dust, and a few passing sprinkles before skies clear overnight and lows drop into the low 20s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 60;Fremont County will start the day mild with afternoon temperatures reaching 60 degrees ahead of the incoming cold front. Strong, gusty winds will develop this afternoon as colder air rushes in, followed by clearing skies tonight and overnight lows dipping into the low 20s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 13; High: 48;Teller County will reach the upper 40s ahead of the front before temperatures tumble this afternoon. Gusty winds and passing snow showers will bring light accumulations and reduced visibility through the afternoon before clearing tonight with lows falling into the low teens.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler air settles in to wrap up the weekend before a quick early-week warmup and our next potential winter storm midweek.

Sunday: Breezy north winds continue near the Kansas border, while sunshine returns across Southern Colorado with cooler afternoon highs holding in the 40s.

Monday – Tuesday: High pressure rebuilds across the region, bringing dry weather, afternoon breezes along the I-25 corridor, and highs warming back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday – Next Week: Another storm system approaches from the Desert Southwest, bringing accumulating mountain snow and a chance for rain and snow along the I-25 corridor Wednesday night into Thursday before dry weather returns Friday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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