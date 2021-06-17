Another record breaking heat day with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at record heat today in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo today with widespread 90s and triple digits across the plains.

Wildfire smoke will fill the skies with haze once again today from active fires across the southwest and western Colorado.

Storms will once again start in the mountains around 2 to 3 pm and slowly push east into the I-25 corridor through the end of the day. We're not expecting severe weather, but a few stronger storms could put down strong winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 98; Low: 63. Hazy skies with increasing clouds in the afternoon, hot daytime temperatures, and scattered showers and storms through the end of the day. We may not see much if any rain from storms, but gusty and strong winds are possible.

PUEBLO: High: 102; Low: 62. Sunny and hazy in the morning with overcast skies through the afternoon. We'll be very hot today with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms at the end of the day that would put out more wind than rain.

CANON CITY: High: 99; Low: 62. Sunny, hazy, and very hot today with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 86; Low: 56. Hazy to cloudy skies today with hot daytime temperatures and a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy today with cloudy skies through the day and a chance of storms in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 1000s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with mostly sunny skies east of Pueblo county and likely staying dry for the same areas east of Pueblo county.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hazy and hot today with increased clouds in the afternoon and rain chances that are best west of the interstate into the Sangres.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and smoky conditions will fill the skies over the mountains with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. No storms will be severe but strong wind gusts are likely.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front Friday morning will provide slight heat relief to Colorado by lowering highs into the 90s and out of the triple digits across the plains. We'll get a little extra moisture behind that cold front, so storms Friday afternoon and evening could be stronger and a little more widespread as they leave the mountains.

More scattered strong to severe storms are going to form Saturday afternoon and move east through the evening. Isolated daytime storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon, but really only over a few spots in the mountains. Monday will be much cooler with more daytime rain and thunderstorms.

