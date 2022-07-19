Another really hot day with scattered showers and storms

Today’s Forecast:

Really hot weather is expected today with scattered showers and storms through the afternoon.

We'll see highs once again reach the 90s and 100s, with the hottest air expected from Pueblo county east to the Kansas border.

Storm coverage looks scattered, but a bit broader along the I-25 corridor with storms surviving out through Crowley and Otero counties this evening. Severe weather won't be widespread, but a few strong storms with 50 to 60 mph wind gusts are possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 94; Low: 65. Very hot again with a high of 94 by the early afternoon. Clouds with storms and showers will follow the heat this afternoon with a few strong storms through the early evening. Severe weather chances are low, but if we did have a severe warning it would be for 50 to 60 mph gusts.

Pueblo forecast: High: 102; Low: 68. Really hot again with highs near 104 by the mid afternoon. Temperatures will cool as clouds move in later today, and we could see scattered showers and storms through the evening. Severe weather chances are low, but if we did have a severe warning it would be for 50 to 60 mph gusts.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 67. Hot again before afternoon clouds and rain come to cool things down. A few strong storms are possible with gusty wind, but severe weather is not expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 81; Low: 55. Warm before clouds and rain cool things down in the afternoon. We'll see storms through the afternoon and early evening with some gusty wind.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot before rain and clouds return in the afternoon. Storms could be a bit strong today with gusty wind as the biggest storm threat.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. Extremely hot again through the plains with widespread highs in the triple digits. We will see clouds a little earlier this afternoon compared to yesterday, and that will help cool things down. Any storms that survive east of I-25 through Otero and Crowley counties are most likely in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Isolated late day or early evening storms are possible after a really hot afternoon. A few strong storms are possible with gusty winds as the main threats.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms form over the mountains early this afternoon with pockets of heavy rain and strong wind as the main threats.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday looks a couple degrees cooler than today with more scattered showers and storms. There could be a little heavier rain tomorrow compared to the last few days, but severe weather chances remain low.

We'll see big heat through the end of the week with 90s and low triple digits by Friday and Saturday. Cooler weather moves in Sunday and lingers through next week with highs falling back to the 80s and 90s.

Rain chances grow in the extended forecast with daily chances from Saturday through the start of next week.

