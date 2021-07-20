Another hot and hazy day with scattered storms over the Continental Divide

Today’s Forecast:

Another hot and dry day today with more wildfire smoke and haze through the afternoon. Air quality will be low in some of El Paso and Teller Counties today, but the worst air quality will be up by Denver. We'll stay dry but storms are likely west in the Continental Divide and over the San Juans.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 87; Low: 60. Hot and hazy today with lower air quality on the north end of town and especially north near Denver. We will stay dry today even as clouds move out of the mountains.

PUEBLO: High: 93; Low: 63. Very hot and dry today with hazy skies.

CANON CITY: High: 89; Low: 62. Hot and hazy with smoke visible against the mountains and west into the valley.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 79; Low: 54. Warm and hazy with lower air quality in the afternoon and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy with slightly lower air quality and dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and dry with some wildfire haze high up in the sky.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot, hazy, and dry today with a light breeze through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70/80s; Low: 50s. We will see hazy and hot conditions in the mountains but most of our mountains should stay dry. Storms are much more likely west in the San Juans and over the continental divide.

Extended Outlook:

Text

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter