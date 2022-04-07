Another day of widespread fire danger with strong wind gusts out east

Today’s Forecast:

Another weather alert day for strong winds and high fire danger here in southern Colorado.

Fire danger is the most prominent part of the forecast today with Red Flag Warnings active for all of I-25, east into the plains, and west through the San Luis Valley.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the plains generally east of La Junta with gusts in the 45 to 60 mph range through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 28. Mostly sunny and warm today with gusts in the 40 mph range across town with stronger gusts east of the city in El Paso County.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 27. Sunny and warm with gusts in the 30 mph range through the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 32. Mostly sunny and warm with wind gusts in the 30 mph range through the daytime.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 26. Sunny and mild today with wind gusts in the 40 mph range through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy and warm today with sunny skies and gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. High winds and fire danger east of I-25 through the plains. High Wind Warnings are in effect east of La Junta with gusts in the 40 to 60 mph range through the afternoon. Blowing dust is expected across the plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and warm with wind gusts in the 30 mph range along and west of I-25.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and windy today with gusts generally in the 30 to 40 mph range through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be warmer with lighter winds and much lower fire danger. We'll see the warmest air of the next 7 days on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Windy conditions will return from Sunday through the middle of next week.

Rain and snow chance are possible locally next Tuesday and Wednesday but the chances are much better in the mountains and up by Denver from Monday through Wednesday.

