Another day of heat, sunshine, and dry skies in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Forecasters get to kick out feet up for another day with really nice and calm weather.

We're going to see warmer than average late summer heat with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Sunny skies are expected all day today with a nice breeze out of the southeast in the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 58. Mostly sunny and breezy with hot and dry daytime conditions.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 59. Sunny and hot with dry skies and light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 91; Low: 63. Mostly sunny and hot with a light breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 50. Mostly sunny and warm with a light breeze and dry skies.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and warm with dry skies and light winds.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and hot with dry skies and a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Breezy and hot with sunny and dry skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and warm with a nice breeze and dry skies.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cool front will wash across Denver and the Palmer Divide Wednesday afternoon with spotty and scattered thunderstorms. Storm chances are best in the Pikes Peak Region, Fremont County, and south across the Wet Mountains. Severe weather is not expected but we could see really gusty wind and lightning.

The rest of the week will be very hot and dry with only a small chance for spotty mountain storms on Friday. We'll stay hot and dry through the weekend.

