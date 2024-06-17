Another Day of Heat Before Some Relief Returns to Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear with occasional breezy conditions. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 95;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 102;

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 98;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 81;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:

We have almost a little bit of everything this week! Monday will be another hot one with afternoon highs close to breaking records. On Tuesday, a cold front will swing through and bring some much needed relief from the heat. By Wednesday, moisture will return, setting the stage for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

On Thursday, we are gifted with the remnants of a tropical disturbance in the gulf of Mexico. The extra moisture combined with the instability will generate another afternoon of thunderstorms for Southern Colorado. The chances for showers and storms will gradually diminish Friday and Saturday as we head into next weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

