Another Calm Day With Above Average Highs for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today there will be a few more clouds that move in from a small disturbance moving through the mountains. Upper-level clouds will move in throughout the afternoon. We will still see some sunshine punch through these clouds and help temperatures to warm into the 60s and 70s for I-25.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 39.

Colorado Springs will start the day with lows in the 40s. We will have a few more clouds added to our skies this afternoon, but we are still expecting plenty of sunshine. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 60s. Winds will be calm between 5-10mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 37.

Pueblo will wake up to temperatures in the 30s this morning. A coat will be needed headed out the door, but by the time you are heading home in the afternoon highs will be in the 70s. Winds will remain calm throughout the day between 5-10mph. There will be a few more clouds in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 69; Low: 41.

Canon City is a few degrees warmer than surrounding areas this morning with lows in the 50s. Afternoon temperatures will still reach the upper 60s and there will be a few more clouds. Winds will remain light throughout the day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 37.

Woodland Park will continue to stay nice and dry today. Temperatures this morning are sitting in the upper 30s. By the afternoon, there will be some upper-level clouds and temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 63; Low: 37.

Monument and the surrounding areas will have chilly temperatures this morning in the 30s. Not expecting any fog, and once the sun rises temperatures will start to heat up. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s. Winds will remain light today.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s & 40s.

The eastern plains will have a mix of 30s and 40s this morning. We are still tracking warm and dry conditions throughout the day. Highs will get into the 70s. The rest of the week looks similar just with slightly cooler temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 66/70; Low: 42/41.

The southern I-25 corridor has some chilly temperatures this morning in the lower 40s. Warm temperatures will make a return later on this afternoon with highs reaching the 60s and 70s. We will stay dry along I-25 and there will be a few more upper-level clouds moving in this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s & 60s; Low: 20s & 30s.

The mountains are off to a chilly start with lows sitting below freezing this morning. Clouds are already moving in, but no moisture is in the forecast for today. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s and 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

There's not much change in the extended forecast. Highs each day this week will get into the 60s. The change arrives over the weekend with an incoming low-pressure system. This has the potential to bring some moisture to I-25 and if the timing is right with this colder air we could see more areas get some snow. There's a lot that could still change in this forecast before we get to that point. Highs will drop on Sunday into the 50s and will keep dropping into the beginning of next week.

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