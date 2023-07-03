An Active Sunday for Portions of the KOAA Viewing Area

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms in Southern and Southeastern Colorado will diminish by 10pm this evening, leaving us with partly cloudy skies over the viewing area. Temperatures will fall to seasonal lows in the 50s on the plains and 40s in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 91;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 97;

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 92;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 81;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Extended outlook forecast:

The calm before the 4th of July fireworks on Monday...A weak area of high pressure will move through the area, bring mostly sunny and hot conditions for I-25 eastward. The mountains will enjoy plenty of sun and warmth as well, although we can't rule out a high-based rain shower. By Tuesday, a cold front swings in from the North. Thunderstorms will start as early as lunchtime and stay with us, scattered in nature, through the evening. Plan ahead if you hope to view any fireworks shows in the area and be flexible with those itineraries! Wednesday and Thursday will remain unsettled and cooler with scattered showers, thunderstorms, and cloud cover. By next weekend, things will start to clear out with only isolated chances for thunder each of those days.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

