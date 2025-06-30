Afternoon thunderstorms will takeover as monsoon moisture moves in

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms will be possible this evening across the area. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lincoln county and the Denver area. Storms aren't expected to be as severe for southern Colorado, but 1.75" hail, strong winds, and flooding is still possible. Storms will clear out overnight and tomorrow will start off with sunny conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 77;

A few thunderstorms will be possible Sunday evening. Things will clear out overnight and temperatures will get down into the mid-50s. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s, so much cooler than we have been. Storms will start popping up in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 83;

Pueblo will have overnight lows in the 60s. For Monday, temperatures will cool into the lower 80s. A few thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 80;

Overnight, storms are expected to clear out and make way for sunny conditions early on Monday. More moisture will stream into the area and thunderstorms will start to pop up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 68;

A few thunderstorms will still be possible this evening, and overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 40s. Temperatures on Monday will be much cooler due to a cold front. Thunderstorms will move into the area during the early afternoon and will be possible through the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 72;

The Monument area has the potential to see some severe storms Sunday evening. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 50s. Highs on Monday will be much cooler in the lower 70s. Thunderstorms will arrive by the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s;

The Plains will see some severe storms Sunday evening and into early Monday morning. Things should clear out by the morning on Monday. A few clouds will still linger, but thunderstorm activity will pop up again Monday afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/55; High: 78/79;

Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s. Monday will start off with a few clouds in the area and there is the potential for a few showers as well. Thunderstorm activity will continue to pick up throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s;

The mountains will have daily afternoon thunderstorms. The majority of this monsoonal moisture is expected to affect the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 50s, and the highs on Monday will be in the 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

This monsoon pattern will bring in the majority of the moisture into the central mountains. The I-25 corridor will likely still see daily thunderstorms in the afternoon. Looking ahead to 4th of July, the forecast looks msotly dry. There are a few showers that will pop up in the I-25 area, so bring an umbrella if you run into a quick shower.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.