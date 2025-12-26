After record-breaking Christmas heat, snow will move in over the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will get down into the 30s and 40s, and will be similar to what we have been seeing the past few nights. Winds will calm down overnight, but will be gusty again tomorrow.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 63;

The Springs will have morning temperatures in the lower 40s. Winds will be coming out of the south and help to keep temperatures on the warm side. These winds may get gusty tomorrow too. Gusts will get up to 30mph. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 66;

Warm temperatures are back for another day with afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Southerly winds will keep these temperatures above average and there will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 64;

Canon City will have morning temperatures in the mid-40s. With plenty of sunshine, highs will warm back into the mid-60s. Winds will be calmer than Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 56;

Woodland Park will have another day with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will be gusty again. These gusts will be approaching 40mph at times. Mostly clear conditions return into the forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 62;

Monument has another windy day with gusts getting up to 40mph. The Palmer Divide will also have some gusty conditions, so if you are traveling use caution. Highs will make it into the lower 60s by the late afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s & 70s;

The plains will have mostly clear conditions and morning temperatures will be in the 30s. A southerly wind will help bring temperatures back into the 60s and 70. These winds may get gusty at times.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 46/41; High: 63/69;

The southern I-25 corridor will have overnight lows in the 40s. Windy conditions will pick up again on Friday with the strongest gusts approaching 40mph. Highs will be back in the 60s. Cooler temperatures arrive over the weekend.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s & 30s; High: 40s & 50s;

The mountains will have 20s and 30 overnight. 40s and 50s will arrive later on in the afternoon on Friday. Snow will ease going into Friday as well. Windy conditions will remain, so travel with caution.

Extended outlook forecast:

Change is on the way this weekend with snow likely for the I-25 corridor. A cold front will bring in more moisture and cooler temperatures. Highs will drop significantly on Sunday. Snow will begin overnight Saturday and into Sunday. Colorado Springs has a chance to see 1-2 inches. There is a little more uncertainty closer to Pueblo. Higher totals will be located in the mountains.

